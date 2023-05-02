icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 May, 2023 17:15
HomeWorld News

Loneliness a ‘profound health threat,’ US surgeon general warns

Social isolation can have negative health impacts similar to smoking 15 cigarettes per day, research says
Loneliness a ‘profound health threat,’ US surgeon general warns
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks during the United States Conference of Mayors 91st Winter Meeting January 18, 2023 in Washington, DC © Getty Images / Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While the pitfalls of obesity, alcoholism and cigarette smoking are well known, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says another grave risk to public health should be addressed in a similar manner: loneliness.

In an extensive advisory on the perils of loneliness released on Tuesday, Murthy argues that the negative health impact of social isolation, which studies indicate can trigger an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes and even dementia, is becoming an increasing strain on the healthcare system and the “social fabric” of America.

“Right now, millions of people are telling us through their stories and statistics that their tank is running on empty when it comes to social connection,” Murthy told The Guardian on Tuesday.

He added: “This has to be a public health disorder that we consider on par with tobacco, with substance abuse disorders, with obesity and other issues that we know profoundly impacted people’s lives.”

Loneliness can lead to chronic stress conditions, experts say, which can be a cause of additional maladies. A study appearing in the National Library of Medicine even suggested that the risk of premature death linked to social isolation is similar to smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

Half of humanity will be overweight by 2035 – report
Read more
Half of humanity will be overweight by 2035 – report

The advisory cites polling information from the 1970s which said that 45% of Americans felt they could trust people in their circles. That figure plummeted to around 30% in similar polling conducted in 2016. It also stated that the amount of time Americans spent alone rose by an average of 24 hours per month between 2003 and 2020.

The advent of social media and other online services such as food delivery networks has also reduced peoples’ interactions and needs to leave their homes, the advisory says. These situations were magnified even further by enforced isolation brought about by lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, which Murthy said via the Washington Post on Tuesday, “pour[ed] fuel on a fire that was already burning.”

“I want the country to understand how profound a public health threat loneliness and isolation cause,” he said.

The advisory document also calls for efforts to be made to “mend the social fabric of our nation,” which includes factors like teaching children how to pursue healthy relationships and for people to spend less time on social media.

Top stories

RT Features

A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Beauty vs healthy: Has body positivity gone too far?
0:00
27:38
One handshake at a time? Dimitri Lascaris, Lawyer and journalist
0:00
29:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies