icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Apr, 2023 16:32
HomeWorld News

US state sued for banning child sex changes

The Biden administration considers puberty blockers and hormone treatment “medically necessary”
US state sued for banning child sex changes
A transgender person takes part in a protest in West Hollywood, California, April 9, 2023 ©  AFP / Allison Dinner

The US Department of Justice has sued the state of Tennessee over a recent bill banning all sex change procedures on minors. While the administration of President Joe Biden argues that the procedures are “medically necessary,” the bill’s author said they cause children “a lifetime of negative consequences that are irreversible.”

The Justice Department filed its complaint on Wednesday, according to a press release. The government is arguing that Tennessee Senate Bill 1 “denies necessary medical care to youth based solely on who they are,” and violates the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.

The bill was signed into law by Tennessee Governor William Lee last month. It forbids doctors “from performing on a minor or administering to a minor” any medical procedure “enabling a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.”

Clinics should prepare for more child sex changes – hospital director
Read more
Clinics should prepare for more child sex changes – hospital director

In states without explicit bans, there is no legal minimum age governing most of these procedures. Instead, doctors follow guidelines set out by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which recommend that children be given hormone-altering drugs, and that breast removal surgery be carried out on adolescents. While the NIH advises against genital surgery on minors, one major children’s hospital recently admitted – then denied – carrying out hysterectomies on teenage patients. Another facility openly stated until last year that it offered  “vaginoplasty” – which involves the castration of a male patient and construction of a fake vagina – to 17-year-olds.

“These treatments and procedures have a lifetime of negative consequences that are irreversible,” Tennessee State House Majority Leader William Lamberth, who sponsored the bill, said last month.

Some 14 Republican-run states have passed bills banning “gender-affirming care” for minors, a term that transgender activists use to describe a wide range of procedures, from hormone treatment to genital surgery.

READ MORE: Biden hints at national transgender law

In an interview last year, President Biden described the bans as “morally wrong,” and the Justice Department wrote to all state attorneys general last March warning that they would be prosecuted if they tried to implement them. The department also filed a complaint against a similar bill in Alabama last April.

In Tennessee, Governor Lee described Wednesday’s lawsuit as “federal overreach at its worst,” adding that his state remains “committed to protecting children from permanent, life-altering decisions.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
How dairy is hitting your pockets!
0:00
26:14
Global idols
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies