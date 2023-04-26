icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Apr, 2023
Erdogan cancels trips for health reasons

The Turkish president also had to cut short a TV interview on Tuesday, citing stomach problems
Erdogan cancels trips for health reasons
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ©  Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had to cancel scheduled trips to several cities on Wednesday, citing doctors’ advice. This comes after he had to cut short a TV interview on Tuesday due to what he said were stomach problems.  

“I would like to thank each and every member of my noble nation, each of my brothers and sisters, who conveyed their wishes and prayers for the minor inconvenience I had during the broadcast due to my busy work,” Erdogan wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Today I will rest at home on the advice of our doctors.” He also stated that he was not able to participate in events scheduled to be held in three cities on Wednesday, saying that Vice President Fuat Oktay would be there instead. Erdogan promised to return to his normal schedule on Thursday.  

While speaking on Erdogan’s behalf in the city of Kirikkale, Oktay explained that the president “only had to take a short break in order to be able to work much faster, more dynamically, more enthusiastically tomorrow, to work tirelessly and tirelessly.”  

On Tuesday, Erdogan had to leave an interview being held jointly with Ulke TV and Kanal 7 shortly after it started. When he returned, he said that he was feeling bad due to stomach problems and apologized for having to cancel the program.  

READ MORE: 'Europe' is an American pawn – Turkish minister

Türkiye will hold general elections on May 14. Erdogan, who has been in power since 2003, first as prime minister and later as president starting in 2014, is seeking to secure a third term. He is opposed by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who was selected by a broad alliance of six opposition parties.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE

