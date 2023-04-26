icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Xi Jinping holds phone talks with Zelensky
26 Apr, 2023 11:11
HomeWorld News

Senior Iranian cleric shot dead – media

Abbas-Ali Soleimani was a member of the Council of Experts, a leading oversight body
Senior Iranian cleric shot dead – media
Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani in an undated photo released by the Tasnim news agency after his death. ©  TASNIM NEWS via AFP

Senior Iranian religious leader Abbas-Ali Soleimani was shot dead in an incident at a bank in the city of Babolsar on Wednesday morning, national media have reported.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, a local security official in the Mazandaran province told the IRNA news agency. The gunman’s motive has yet to be determined.

A local media report cited by the semi-official Tasnim outlet said the incident happened at the central office of the National Bank of Babolsar. The suspect is said to have grabbed a gun from a security guard and shot multiple people, one of whom was Soleimani.

The Iranian cleric, who was in his mid-70s, served on the Council of Experts, an 88-seat clerical body that oversees state policies. One of its functions is to appoint the supreme leader of the Islamic nation, a position currently held by Ali Khamenei.

Soleimani was serving his second eight-year term in the organization, which held its last election of members in 2016. During both terms he represented the province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

READ MORE: Iranian court delivers sentence over downing of Ukrainian passenger plane

He was previously appointed by Khamenei as a senior Islamic jurist in the city of Kashan in Isfahan province, as well as in Sistan and Baluchestan. He also held the position of the Imam of Friday Prayer in several Iranian cities.

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Swiss currency scandal
0:00
27:28
CrossTalk: NATO goes all in
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies