icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Apr, 2023 09:46
HomeWorld News

British deputy PM resigns over bullying scandal

An inquiry failed to fully clear Dominic Raab of wrongdoing
British deputy PM resigns over bullying scandal
FILE PHOTO: Dominic Raab in 2020. ©  David Cliff / NurPhoto via Getty Images

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned amid a scandal over alleged bullying in the Ministry of Justice, which he headed as secretary, and in other departments of the government.

The Tory MP submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday. In explaining the decision, he cited an investigation into the matter by leading employment barrister Adam Tolley and a previous pledge to leave should the inquiry make “any finding of bullying whatsoever.”

Raab noted that the inquiry dismissed all but two complaints about him personally. The Tory heavyweight was accused of belittling staff, driving some to tears or causing them to vomit before meetings, according to media reports. He denied any wrongdoing.

The findings by Tolley were “flawed” and “set a dangerous precedent” for the operation of the government by placing “the threshold for bullying” too low, Raab argued in his letter.

“Ministers must be able to exercise direct oversight with respect to senior officials over critical negotiations conducted on behalf of the British people,” he wrote. They must also be able “to give direct critical feedback on briefings and submissions to senior officials, in order to set standards and drive the reform the public expects from us.”

READ MORE: UK minister asks to be investigated

Raab apologized for “any unintended stress or offense” his subordinates may have felt during interactions with him. Sunak will continue to have his support as the prime minister, he assured.

Top stories

RT Features

Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Are strong men leaders taking over the world?
0:00
26:27
Low Oxygen: Take a deep breath & explore hypoxia training in Kislovodsk
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies