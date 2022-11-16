UK minister asks to be investigated

Dominic Raab says he wants to address two complaints made against him “as soon as possible”

UK Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Wednesday requested an independent investigation into two formal complaints filed against him. In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Raab indicated that he wished to continue serving in the government and emphasized his commitment to high standards when it comes to relations with staff.

According to the letter, which Raab posted on social media, the two separate complaints refer to his time as foreign secretary and his first term as justice secretary, between July 2019 and September this year.

“I am, therefore, writing to request that you commission an independent investigation into the claims as soon as possible,” the deputy prime minister wrote to Sunak.

Without disclosing the exact nature of the complaints or who had filed them, Raab emphasized that he has “never tolerated bullying,” and has always sought “to reinforce and empower” the teams of civil servants he worked with.

“I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor,” Raab wrote.

I have written to the Prime Minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me. I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary, and Lord Chancellor. pic.twitter.com/3lmJR76e6b — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 16, 2022

The prime minister supported the idea of the probe, saying that “integrity, professionalism and accountability” are core values of his government.

“It is right that these matters are investigated fully,” Sunak said in his response to Raab.

Last week, The Sun newspaper, quoting a source, described an episode in which the justice secretary allegedly threw tomatoes from his takeaway salad at staff last June.

While Raab’s spokesman called the report “complete nonsense,” other outlets also highlighted moments when the politician was allegedly rude to his staff and even was warned about consequences of such behavior.

These allegations followed a series of scandals over UK MPs’ apparent involvement in bullying, sexual misconduct, and harassment. Earlier this month, Gavin Williamson, then-minister without a portfolio, was forced to resign from the government due to allegations of bullying. It was revealed that he had sent expletive-laden texts to former chief whip Wendy Morton.

Labour Party MP Charlotte Nichols recently blamed a “culture of impunity” for the fact that individuals with a history of misbehavior continue to work in the parliament as if nothing had happened.