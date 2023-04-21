icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Apr, 2023 06:51
HomeWorld News

Twitter begins purge of blue checks

Billionaire Elon Musk has followed through on a plan to remove verification marks from users who don’t pay a subscription fee
Twitter begins purge of blue checks
FILE PHOTO. © AP / Gregory Bull

The prized blue checkmarks that used to set apart prominent Twitter commentators from online commoners have begun to disappear from the social media platform, as owner Elon Musk pushes forward with a plan to remove the verification tags for users who decline to pay a subscription fee.

The Twitter purge started on Thursday, as accounts that even boast millions of followers – ranging from Pope Francis to professional celebrity Kim Kardashian to former President Donald Trump – lost their blue badges. Other big-name users who are no longer verified on the platform include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, pop singer Justin Bieber, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion last October, rolled out a subscription service at $8 per month last December, allowing users to pay for verification. Legacy checkmark holders lost their exclusivity, given that anyone could buy one, and some complained that the policy change would help online impersonators. Some critics of the plan, such as former White House intern Monica Lewinsky – made famous by her affair with then-President Bill Clinton – asked her followers to connect with her on Instagram and “most of the other new places that have real verification under my name.”

Western media suddenly hates Twitter’s ‘government-funded’ labels
Read more
Western media suddenly hates Twitter’s ‘government-funded’ labels

Prominent account holders who still had their blue checks as of Thursday evening included former President Barack Obama, basketball star LeBron James, and pop singer Taylor Swift. Prominent public office holders, such as US President Joe Biden and Indian President Narendra Modi, have been given gray checkmarks denoting a verified government account. The accounts of at least some government agencies and public entities, including US Citizenship and Immigration Services, do not yet have gray checks.

Musk has argued that under Twitter’s old verification program, blue checkmarks were granted through a “corrupt and nonsensical” system. The Twitter Blue subscription service is a way of “treating everyone equally,” he said. “There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities.” Requiring users to pay for verification also may help eliminate spam and bot accounts.

Twitter said previously that it would begin removing legacy blue checkmarks from unsubscribed accounts on April 1. Musk later pushed the date back to April 20, apparently alluding to 420, a slang term for marijuana. Many users of the drug celebrate their love of cannabis on April 20, and Musk frequently makes joking references to 420.

Top stories

RT Features

Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Low Oxygen: Take a deep breath & explore hypoxia training in Kislovodsk
0:00
25:39
CrossTalk: Lunatic fringe
0:00
24:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies