Japanese PM’s speech interrupted by ‘explosion’ – media
15 Apr, 2023 02:57
Japanese PM’s speech interrupted by ‘explosion’ – media

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was quickly rushed away from the chaotic scene
Japanese PM’s speech interrupted by ‘explosion’ – media
A man, on the ground, who threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb, is caught at a port in Wakayama, western Japan, April 15, 2023 ©  Kyodo News via AP

A loud blast was heard as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a speech in the port city of Wakayama on Saturday, creating chaos as the crowd attempted to flee, local media reported. The premier was quickly rushed away from the scene and authorities have taken one suspect into custody.

An explosion rang out around 11:30am local time as the PM prepared to deliver a stump speech at the Saigasaki fishing port, with a man emerging from the crowd and hurling what appeared to be a “smoke bomb” toward Kishida, according to Kyodo News.

The resulting panic was captured on video, showing police officers scuffling with a suspect on the ground as they attempted to subdue him. Bystanders were also seen fleeing in all directions amid the confusion.

Kishida was unharmed in the incident and safely evacuated from the area, according to Japanese officials cited by local media.

The PM’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated during a public address last year, with a gunman fatally shooting the former leader with a homemade firearm. A 41-year-old veteran of the Japanese military, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the scene and later confessed to the murder.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

