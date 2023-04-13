icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Apr, 2023 01:16
HomeWorld News

US explains military presence in Ukraine

A White House official partially confirmed the leak about NATO special forces in Ukraine
US explains military presence in Ukraine
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Susan Walsh

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has confirmed – to at least some degree – one of the most incendiary revelations from the Pentagon leaks about US special forces operating inside Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Asked on Wednesday about a leaked document claiming that Washington and some of its NATO allies have special forces stationed in Ukraine, Kirby admitted to a “small US military presence” – but claimed they operate only at the American embassy in Kiev. Speaking to a Fox News reporter on the sidelines of President Joe Biden’s trip to Northern Ireland, Kirby declined to disclose the specific number of US troops on the ground.

“There is a small US military presence at the embassy in conjunction with the defense attaches office, to help us work on accountability of the material that is going in and out of Ukraine,” Kirby said. “So they’re attached to that embassy and to that defense attache.”

The US troops “are not fighting on the battlefield,” Kirby added. The American soldiers also provide unspecified security services, Fox News reported, without identifying a source of the information.

Pentagon leak exposes NATO special forces in Ukraine READ MORE: Pentagon leak exposes NATO special forces in Ukraine

“There has been no change to the president’s mandate that there will not be American troops in Ukraine fighting in this war,” Kirby added.

Biden has tried to walk a fine line between supporting Kiev and provoking a direct conflict with Moscow. Russian officials have repeatedly warned that escalating US aid to Ukraine heightens the risk of a clash between the world’s nuclear superpowers.

The British outlet the Guardian reported on Tuesday that nearly 100 NATO special forces, including 50 from the UK, were operating inside Ukraine as of March 1. The US had 14 special operatives in the country, while France had 15, according to the purported Pentagon document cited by the Guardian. Of the 100 Americans officially present in Ukraine, 71 were employed by the State Department and 29 by the Pentagon, according to another UK outlet, Declassified.

Leaked Pentagon files could be ‘deception’ operation – Moscow READ MORE: Leaked Pentagon files could be ‘deception’ operation – Moscow

Dozens of alleged US classified documents have been leaked online in recent weeks, an apparent security breach that purported to reveal Washington’s intelligence-gathering on friends and foes alike. US officials have neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the documents, some of which had markings indicating that they were briefing papers produced for the US Joint Chiefs.

Some of the documents appear to have been forged, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said on Tuesday. The leaks pertaining to Seoul suggested that the US was spying on South Korea’s leaders, a claim that opposition lawmaker Lee Jae-Myung said would undermine the alliance with Washington if confirmed as true.

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The corruption of Trillian Capital
0:00
26:37
CrossTalk: Leaving the dollar
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies