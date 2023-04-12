icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Apr, 2023 11:30
HomeRussia & FSU

Leaked Pentagon files could be ‘deception’ operation – Moscow

The documents may have been deliberately planted, a senior Russian diplomat has suggested
Leaked Pentagon files could be ‘deception’ operation – Moscow
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov speaks at an event in Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2023. ©  Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

The Pentagon documents leak could be part of a campaign by Washington to deceive Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has claimed.

“Because the US is a party in the conflict [in Ukraine] and is essentially waging a hybrid war against us, such tricks to deceive the enemy, meaning Russia, are possible,” Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday. “I am not saying anything definitively, but I assume different scenarios are plausible here.” 

The diplomat acknowledged that authentic classified documents have been leaked in the past. However, he added that “how much the current buzz and reports are grounded in reality is an open question for me personally.” 

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the government was taking the leak “very seriously” and would “turn over every rock” during its investigation into how supposedly top-secret files made their way online.

US intel leak may have originated outside of Pentagon – Fox
Read more
US intel leak may have originated outside of Pentagon – Fox

The disclosed files include intelligence briefs on various countries, as well as a daily report on the disposition of Ukrainian army units and the schedule for the training of Kiev’s troops abroad. One document cited by the media suggested that Washington was spying on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Another provided new details on the September 2022 incident involving British and Russian warplanes over the Black Sea.

In a statement on Sunday, the Pentagon confirmed that at least some files “appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material.” Some countries, however, have disputed the accuracy of the information presented in the documents.

A British defense source told the Financial Times that the reports “contain inaccuracies and do not reflect what happened in international airspace over the Black Sea.”

Israel, meanwhile, has rejected claims made in a leaked file that its Mossad intelligence agency was encouraging anti-government protests inside the country.

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The corruption of Trillian Capital
0:00
26:37
CrossTalk: Leaving the dollar
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies