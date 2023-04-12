icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Apr, 2023 20:10
HomeWorld News

Italy declares state of emergency over migration

Officials in Rome say the measure was necessitated by a recent uptick in the number of landings on the Mediterranean coast
Italy declares state of emergency over migration
Migrants seen covering themselves with blankets on the patrol boat as they arrive at port in Roccella Jonica, Italy. ©  Valeria Ferraro/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Italian government has put in place a six-month state of emergency in a bid to tackle a recent surge in the number of new arrivals in the country. As part of the measure, the authorities are planning to earmark €5 million to build new holding facilities for migrants.  

The decision was announced on Tuesday. The minister for civil protection and marine policies, Nello Musumeci, cited overcrowded reception centers, and revealed that the state of emergency had been declared at the behest of Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. 

The last time an Italian government resorted to declaring an emergency over migration was back in 2011 under Silvio Berlusconi. 

According to a statement released by the Italian authorities, they are hoping to set up “new facilities suitable both for the reception needs and for the repatriation of migrants” who do not have the right to stay in the county.  

The Italian media has reported that a special commissioner tasked with overseeing the allocation of funds will be picked in the near future. While several candidates have been suggested in the press, no official decision has apparently been made thus far.  

Dozens dead after migrant shipwreck off Italy READ MORE: Dozens dead after migrant shipwreck off Italy

By early March, more than 17,000 migrants had made landfall in Italy – nearly triple the figure recorded over the same period in 2022. 

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni rose to power last year, vowing to ramp up deportations and stop NGO vessels from bringing migrants to Italian ports. Even though the government has managed to reduce the number of such ships operating off the coast of Italy, the number of new arrivals has nevertheless continued to rise.

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The corruption of Trillian Capital
0:00
26:37
CrossTalk: Leaving the dollar
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies