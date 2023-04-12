icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Apr, 2023 09:36
Serbia rejects claim about Ukraine arms deliveries

Belgrade continues to deny lethal aid to both Moscow and Kiev, the defense minister has said
A Ukrainian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher near the frontline, January 11, 2023. ©  Arman Soldin / AFP

The report that Serbia is sending weapons to Ukraine is a “lie,” Defense Minister Milos Vucevic has said. The statement came after Reuters cited a classified Pentagon document on Wednesday that claims Belgrade is committed to providing lethal aid to Ukraine or has done so already.

According to the news agency, the file was among a trove of US documents, including intelligence reports, that were dumped online earlier this year and recently unearthed by the media.

“We have already denied these lies more than ten times, and will do it again. Serbia has not sold, nor will it sell weapons to either the Ukrainian or Russian side, or to countries surrounding this conflict,” Vucevic said.

“There is always a possibility that some weapon will magically be found in a conflict zone. But it has nothing to do with Serbia,” the minister added. “It is a question for countries that do not respect international norms, contractual obligations, and business practices.”

It is obvious that someone’s goal is to destabilize our country and drag it into a conflict we are not participating in. We are consistently following our established policy [of non-involvement].

Serbia, which has traditionally maintained good relations with Moscow and is heavily reliant on Russia energy, has refused to impose any sanctions on the country. Belgrade also broke ranks with many Western states by refusing to provide Kiev with military aid.

READ MORE: Kremlin refutes secret rocket purchases claim

In March, Serbian officials denied media reports that Belgrade supplied Ukraine with rockets for Soviet-made M-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers via Türkiye and Slovakia.

“We added a clause that it is impossible to export ammunition that we gave to Türkiye without our consent,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at the time.

