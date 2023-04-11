icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Apr, 2023 16:38
Pentagon leaks suggest Russian hackers attacked Canadian pipeline – NYT

The documents do not specify which pipeline was infiltrated and Canadian operators have not confirmed any significant hacking incidents
FILE PHOTO. A natural gas pipeline on a valley floor in British Columbia, Canada. © Getty Images / Gunter Marx Photography

A Russian government-connected hacktivist group has reportedly claimed to have breached the networks of a Canadian gas pipeline, according to a recent piece by the New York Times. 

Citing the leaked Pentagon papers, the outlet claims that the classified documents contained an exchange between unspecified Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers and a cybercriminal group called ‘Zarya’.

In their communications with the FSB, the hackers allegedly shared screenshots in February that showed they had the capability to increase valve pressure, disable alarms and make emergency shutdowns of an unspecified gas distribution station in Canada.

According to the documents, the FSB officers anticipated that “a successful operation would cause an explosion at the gas distribution station” and were “monitoring Canadian news reports for indications of an explosion.”

The New York Times reports that it has been unable to verify any of this intelligence independently, while the Canadian Communications Security Establishment, which is responsible for Canada’s foreign intelligence gathering and cybersecurity, has refused to comment on any specific incidents.

Canada’s CBC News and the Canadian Press have also not been able to verify the claims, but noted that two pipeline operators – TC Energy and Enbridge – have stated that their infrastructure had not been compromised by any hacking attempts.

The White House, National Security Council and Department of Homeland Security have all declined to comment on the pipeline claims, while National Security Council spokesman John Kirby suggested on Monday that some of the documents in the leaked tranche “have been doctored.”

The batch of sensitive documents appeared online in late February and early March on the chat platform Discord, but the first reports on the leaks did not emerge until last week.

Western media outlets have reported that the Biden administration is currently in “crisis mode” and that the Pentagon has launched an internal investigation into the leak, which it says poses a “very serious risk” to Washington.

A number of officials, however, including from US-allied countries, have cast doubt on the authenticity of the leak, pointing to a number of inconsistencies and factual inaccuracies. Ukraine, which is heavily featured in the papers, has even suggested that the leak is a Russian ploy to derail Kiev’s planned spring counteroffensive.

