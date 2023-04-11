icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Apr, 2023 11:20
HomeWorld News

Numerous countries cast doubt on Pentagon leaks

Some of the leaked documents shed light on Washington’s alleged spying efforts against key allies
Numerous countries cast doubt on Pentagon leaks
This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows The Pentagon, located in Arlington County, across the Potomac River from Washington, DC. ©  Daniel SLIM / AFP

Officials in several US-allied countries have scrambled to push back against the alleged revelations made in a leaked trove of classified Pentagon documents outlining Washington’s clandestine activities.

Dozens of sensitive documents – which, according to the Wall Street Journal, began to emerge online as early as January but did not receive media attention until last week – focused on US war planning in Ukraine and provided a rare glimpse into Washington’s efforts to spy on both adversaries and allies.

One of the documents claimed, as reported by the Washington Post, that last September, a Russian fighter jet almost shot down a British RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, which could have potentially sparked a direct conflict between NATO and Moscow.

However, an unnamed British defense source told the Financial Times that “these reports contain inaccuracies and do not reflect what happened in international air space over the Black Sea.” 

Ukraine changing military plans after Pentagon leak – CNN
Read more
Ukraine changing military plans after Pentagon leak – CNN

Commenting on the leaks, Seoul dismissed the allegation that Washington attempted to spy on high-ranking South Korean officials as “absurd and false,” noting that any efforts to eavesdrop on internal discussions in the presidential compound in Seoul would have to overcome “watertight security.”

Joining the chorus of denials over the Pentagon leaks, the Bulgarian Defense Ministry said on Monday that it “has not held talks on the free provision of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine” as it would undercut Sofia’s defense capabilities.

Israel also addressed reports on the leaks which alleged that the country could provide lethal weapons to Ukraine if put under enough pressure. On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that while Israel has been providing Ukraine with humanitarian assistance and civil defense systems, there has been “no decision about lethal weaponry.”

Ukraine, which looms large in the documents, also dismissed the leaks as fake. Mikhail Podoliak, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, portrayed them as a ploy by Moscow to derail Kiev’s planned counteroffensive, given that the documents detail US and NATO plans to build up Ukraine’s forces before the much-anticipated spring operation.

Despite the flurry of denials, several Western media outlets reported that the leaks sent shockwaves through Washington, sending the administration of US President Joe Biden into “crisis mode.” The Pentagon has said that the papers pose a “very serious risk” to Washington, and an assessment of the files is ongoing.

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crippled superiority? Sara Flounders, Co-director of the International Action Center
0:00
28:46
Decolonizing African education
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies