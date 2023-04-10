icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Apr, 2023 07:39
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Ukraine changing military plans due to Pentagon leak – CNN

The reported move comes despite Kiev officially dismissing the documents as photoshopped
Ukraine changing military plans due to Pentagon leak – CNN
Ukraine Army recruits watch as a colleague uses a machine gun during a live firing training session in southern England on March 27, 2023. ©  Ben Stansall / AFP

A major leak of classified documents detailing Washington’s war planning in Ukraine has forced Kiev to step up precautions and change its military posture, CNN reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to a source close to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Kiev “has already altered some of its military plans” due to a trove of sensitive Pentagon files leaked online. The outlet, however, did not clarify what plans have been altered, in what way, and how drastic these changes are.

CNN has reviewed 53 documents which appear to have been compiled between mid-February and early March. The authenticity of the files has not been officially confirmed.

The leaks shed light on US spying efforts on Washington’s key allies, including Ukraine and Zelensky personally, the report says. A CNN source described the revelation as “unsurprising,” but noted that it still frustrated Ukrainian officials.

Pentagon in ‘panic’ after intel leak – WaPo
Read more
Pentagon in ‘panic’ after intel leak – WaPo

One US intelligence report also claims that in late February, Zelensky “suggested striking Russian deployment locations in Russia’s Rostov Oblast” with drones due to the lack of other types of long-range weapons, the report says.

Last week, Mikhail Podoliak, a senior aide to Zelensky, attempted to downplay the leak, dismissing the documents as “photoshop and virtual fake leaks.” He added that Moscow “is eager to disrupt the Ukrainian counteroffensive,” which is widely expected to begin within several weeks, but “will see the real plans on the ground” soon.

The batch of sensitive documents on Ukraine appeared online in late February and early March on the chat platform Discord, but the first reports on the leaks did not emerge until last week. The files provide an assessment of Russian and Ukrainian battle readiness and casualties, timetables for training and equipment deliveries, as well as weaknesses in the weapons used by Kiev.

On Friday, the New York Times reported about the leak of another trove of sensitive US documents, which this time focused not only on Ukraine, but also China, the Middle East, and terrorism.

On Sunday, the US Department of Defense said that several government agencies are working to evaluate national security repercussions from the leak. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh noted that the department “continues to review and assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media and that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material.”

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘More SVB-style bank crashes likely’: Will Western banking crisis implode the global economy? (Daniel Lacalle)
0:00
29:0
Anonymous sources
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies