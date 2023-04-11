icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Apr, 2023 02:15
HomeWorld News

FBI warns of phone charger threat

The federal law enforcement agency said that public phone charging sites are vulnerable to “bad actors”
FBI warns of phone charger threat
FILE PHOTO ©  Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The FBI has urged Americans to stay away from free phone charging stations found at airports, hotels and other public places, saying they could be used to hack into citizen’s devices and may pose a threat to privacy.

While it’s unclear what prompted the advice, the bureau’s Denver office recently made a case against public charging sites in a social media post, reflecting a similar guidance offered on the FBI’s website.

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices,” it said, suggesting people “Carry [their] own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.”

The FBI is not the only federal agency to issue a warning about the phone chargers, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also claiming that malicious actors can use USB ports to transfer malware onto the devices of unsuspecting users – a tactic it dubs juice jacking.”

Such malware can provide access to sensitive data, including passwords, which could be used for various forms of identity theft.

FBI admits its network was hacked READ MORE: FBI admits its network was hacked

Some devices, including some iPhones, offer protections against ‘juice jacking’ attacks by warning users about untrustworthy connections, but more sophisticated malware is able to bypass those alerts. 

However, despite the alarms sounded by the federal government, it remains unclear just how common such attacks really are. After the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office issued an advisory warning travelers of the dangers of public charging sites in 2019, TechCrunch asked the agency for any reports of known cases of ‘juice jacking.’ The office responded that it had “no cases” on its books, and was unable to point the outlet to additional resources documenting the phenomenon. 

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘More SVB-style bank crashes likely’: Will Western banking crisis implode the global economy? (Daniel Lacalle)
0:00
29:0
Anonymous sources
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies