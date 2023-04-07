icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2023 16:07
HomeWorld News

German religious leader calls out Ukrainian diplomats

The council president of the country’s Evangelical Church Annette Kurschus emphasized a need for peace proposals
German religious leader calls out Ukrainian diplomats
Annette Kurschus, President of the Evangelical Church of Westphalia and Chairwoman of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), stands in front of the altar of the Evangelical Lutheran Nicolai Church in Old Town. ©  Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

The head of the Evangelical Church in Germany has rebuked high-profile Ukrainian officials for attacking a recent public appeal by renowned German politicians for work on a peace process.  

In an interview with newspaper Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger published on Thursday, Annette Kurschus said that she is angered by “this artificial alternative between weapons deliveries and talks.”  

While arms deliveries to Kiev are still necessary, in the clergywoman’s eyes, equally important are “efforts [to bring about] talks” between Ukraine and Russia, she pointed out. 

According to Kurschus, “negotiations on an equal footing don’t come about on their own, they must be brought about.” She went on to state that she disagrees with Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Alexey Makeev, who characterized calls for a truce as cynical. “I refuse to dismiss the call for negotiations as cynical and naive,” she said.

Her comments came in response to the harsh remarks made last week by Ukraine’s former envoy Andrey Melnyk and by his successor in office. 

Taking to Twitter last Saturday, Melnyk, who currently serves as Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, told former historian Peter Brandt and several prominent German social democrats who’d initiated the call for peace negotiations, to “go to hell with your senile idea to reach a quick ceasefire.” The outspoken diplomat added that the “Ukrainians reject this frippery.” 

German arms business booming amid Ukraine crisis – Bloomberg READ MORE: German arms business booming amid Ukraine crisis – Bloomberg

Echoing his sentiment, Kiev’s current ambassador Makeev told German news agency DPA on Sunday that the appeal for peace in question is “pure cynicism in the face of the numerous victims of the Russian aggression.” The official went on to claim that the authors were merely trying to obfuscate “Russia’s crimes.” 

Titled “Make peace!,” the article was authored by Brandt and signed by a number of heavyweights of German and European politics, including ex-EU Commissioner Günter Verheugen, former Bundestag President Wolfgang Thierse and former SPD leader Andrea Ypsilanti.

The piece warns the German leadership that the continuation of fighting in Ukraine risks spreading the conflict further afield, with the “shadow of a nuclear war” hanging over Europe. The appeal evokes the policy of détente of the Cold War, arguing that it is as relevant as ever. 

The author and signatories conclude by calling on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with whom many of them share a party allegiance, to join forces with the likes of France, Brazil, China, India and Indonesia in a bid to bring about a swift cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Get Trump’
0:00
25:2
The global queer agenda
0:00
27:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies