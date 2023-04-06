icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon
6 Apr, 2023 11:43
HomeWorld News

China disavows NYT claim about Russia relations

The US newspaper said Beijing’s envoy downplayed the partnership and tried to distance his country from Moscow
China disavows NYT claim about Russia relations
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich

The New York Times failed to accurately reflect China’s position on relations with Moscow in its account of an interview with Beijing’s ambassador to the EU, the diplomat’s office has said.

In an article published on Wednesday, the NYT stated that Fu Cong tried to distance China from Russia, and downplayed the ties between the two powers.

A reporter asked about a key joint statement signed last year by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which declared the friendship between the nations as having “no limits.” The ambassador, according to the newspaper, replied that there can be no such thing as a friendship with “no limit” and that the description was “nothing but rhetoric.”

The Chinese mission to the EU told the Russian news agency TASS that the interview with the NYT was about an hour long and that the highlights printed by the paper failed to properly convey Fu’s words.

“The ambassador stated that some people deliberately misinterpret the Chinese position [on the crisis in Ukraine]. The things that China did and didn’t do since the start of the conflict are known in Europe and the rest of the world,” the news agency quoted the mission as saying on Thursday.

NATO chief issues warning to China
Read more
NATO chief issues warning to China

The diplomat’s office clarified that there was no sense in discussing the meaning of a “no-limits” friendship, and that the term did not imply that China was going to provide military assistance to Russia.

Western officials have warned China not to send arms to Russia, threatening “consequences” should it make such a move. Beijing has stressed that it has no such plans, and accused Washington of “spreading false information” and “fanning the flames” of the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the NYT piece, stating that the Russian government was “guided by the substance of the bilateral contacts” that Putin and Xi had during the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow last month.

During the three-day trip, Russian and Chinese officials signed more than a dozen bilateral agreements. The talks and the documents “were quite substantive and fully reflect the range of issues on our shared agenda,” Peskov stated.

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Klaus Schwab & the unelected leaders of the world
0:00
28:32
The cost of alcohol
0:00
24:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies