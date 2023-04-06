icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2023 09:01
HomeWorld News

Pentagon flies nuclear-capable bombers over Korean Peninsula

Pyongyang has accused Washington and Seoul of “going beyond the tolerance limit”
Pentagon flies nuclear-capable bombers over Korean Peninsula
FILE PHOTO: US Air Force B-52 strategic bomber © AFP / Robert Atanasovski / AFP

The US has deployed B-52 strategic bombers as part of military exercises with South Korea, prompting a warning from North Korea that Washington’s increased military activity in the region could cause tensions to reach boiling point.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said the maneuvers on Wednesday marked the first time in a month that the nuclear-capable aircraft had flown over the peninsula.

“[The exercises] show the strong resolve of the [South] Korea-US alliance and its perfect readiness to respond to any provocation by North Korea swiftly and overwhelmingly,” Lt. Gen. Park Ha Sik, commander of the South Korean air force operation command, said in a statement.

Along with the bombers, F-35 and F-16 fighters also took part in the joint exercise.

US planning North Korea ‘countermeasures’ with Asian allies READ MORE: US planning North Korea ‘countermeasures’ with Asian allies

US Seventh Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus claimed that ties between the two allies are “stronger than ever,” and that their respective air forces are capable of completing “any mission we will be tasked with.”

North Korean state news agency KCNA responded to the drills in an article on Thursday, warning that the actions by Washington and Seoul could lead the situation on the peninsula “to an irreversible catastrophe.

The article, written by North Korean international security analyst Choe Ju Hyon, accused the US and “its followers” of making “threatening remarks against the DPRK,” as well as “steadily escalating the intensity and scale” of their “aggressive” drills since the start of the year.

Choe warned that the “military provocations by the US-led warmongers have gone beyond the tolerance limit,” and described Washington as a “cancer-like entity threatening regional security and global peace.

The US previously deployed B-52 bombers to the region in early March, as well as in December of last year.

Washington and Seoul have insisted their joint drills are defensive in nature and are intended as a response to the recent uptick in Pyongyang’s missile tests. The North has claimed that the two nations are rehearsing for a war of aggression.

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Klaus Schwab & the unelected leaders of the world
0:00
28:32
The cost of alcohol
0:00
24:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies