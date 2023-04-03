German state threatens to ban Ukrainian cars

The vehicles cause problems on Saxony’s roads as many are not covered by insurance

The German state of Saxony is considering a ban on cars with Ukrainian license plates, Bild reported on Monday. The vehicles are no longer covered by the ‘Green Card’ insurance policy issued in Ukraine one year after they have entered EU territory – a situation which poses problems for German drivers in the event of accidents.

The number of accidents in Germany involving Ukrainian vehicles not covered by insurance has surpassed 100, Bild reported, citing the German Insurance Association (GDV). Under German law, owners of cars from outside the EU have to register their vehicles one year after entering the bloc’s territory, in order to keep their driving license and insurance coverage.

However, 13 months after the outbreak of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, many Ukrainian drivers who moved to Germany are in no rush to follow the rules, Bild reported. Saxony’s interior minister, Armin Schuster, is now planning drastic measures.

“There is no more leeway here,” he told Bild. “We [will] treat these vehicles like any other ones lacking valid registration or insurance and ban them.” Schuster did not state when such a decision could come into force.

Saxony’s Ministry of Transport is working on a regulation that would allow Ukrainian vehicles to have their insurance coverage extended by another year, according to Bild. For now, any German car owners locked in liability disputes with the owners of uninsured Ukrainian vehicles will be “at a disadvantage,” the paper stated, adding that it “could be several years” before any reimbursement.

The large influx of Ukrainians during the conflict with Russia has placed a strain on Germany. In February, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called for a more even distribution of Ukrainian refugees among EU member states.

Germany has accepted more than 1 million Ukrainians since the outbreak of the conflict almost a year ago. In October 2022, 23 municipal leaders across the country warned that local authorities had exhausted all resources to aid new arrivals. The regions “have their backs against the wall,” a seven-page open letter penned by the municipal heads claimed.