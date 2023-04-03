icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2023 12:52
HomeWorld News

Indictment could be ‘rocket fuel’ for Trump campaign – Bolton

The former US president will feel vindicated with his claims of political persecution if he is acquitted, his former adviser has warned
Indictment could be ‘rocket fuel’ for Trump campaign – Bolton
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton. ©  Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / AFP

The indictment of former US President Donald Trump over alleged hush money payments to an adult film star could eventually boost his chances of securing the Republican presidential nomination, former National Security Advisor John Bolton suggested on Sunday.

Bolton, a long-time conservative and foreign policy hawk, said he was concerned that the prosecution led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could end up benefiting his former boss during his presidential campaign.

“If Trump is acquitted or he gets the case dismissed… that will be rocket fuel, because he can say, ‘I told you it was a political prosecution, I told you I was being picked on, and now I’ve been vindicated,’” Bolton told CBS News.

He claimed, however, that should the former president be convicted, most Americans would be unlikely to consider him for re-election.

Details of possible charges against Trump revealed – AP
Read more
Details of possible charges against Trump revealed – AP

Bolton also criticized the way some Republicans have reacted to the charges against Trump, with many prominent GOP members accusing Bragg of pursuing a politically motivated investigation.

“I have to say, watching the response to the indictment has not been encouraging for the future of the party. Trump is a cancer on the Republican Party,” the former official asserted. Bolton also accused Trump of “basically extorting” his party.

“He’s threatening that if he doesn't get the nomination, he’ll blow up the presidential campaign, and whoever the Democrats nominate will win,” Bolton suggested.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury last week over an alleged $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to stop her from going public about an affair. Trump denies any sexual involvement with the actress.

While the exact nature of the indictment will not be formally unsealed until Trump is arraigned on Tuesday, AP has reported that he is facing several charges of falsifying business records, including a felony offense. The former president has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the indictment as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.” 

Trump announced last November that he would run again for the US presidency. Despite the indictment, he is leading Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his main rival for the Republican nomination, by 26%, according to a recent YahooNews/YouGov poll.

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Australia risks becoming Asian Ukraine as US’ proxy warrior against China’ – ex-Australian ambassador
0:00
31:4
‘Hungary’ for (Samantha) Power
0:00
27:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies