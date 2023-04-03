icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2023 12:01
Finnish PM loses re-election to right-wing forces

Sanna Marin’s party ended in third place despite gaining seats in parliament
Chair of SDP Sanna Marin (L), and chair of The Finns party Riikka Purra (R), look on as National Coalition Party chair Petteri Orpo cheers. ©  Heikki Saukkomaa / Lehtikuva via AP

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who gained international media prominence for taking office at a record-young age and spending some of her leisure time partying, has conceded defeat in Sunday’s general election.

Marin’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) is projected to secure 43 of the 200 parliamentary seats – three more than in the previous election, but only enough for third place. Its partners in a five-way center-left coalition all performed worse than in 2019.

The center-right National Coalition Party (NCP), led by 53-year-old Petteri Orpo, topped the vote with a projected 48 seats. The NCP finished third in 2019, but will now be granted the first attempt at forming a new government. The nationalist anti-immigration Finns Party retained its position as the second-largest group in the parliament, after winning an estimated 46 seats, up from 37.

Analysts believe the Marin government lost support despite her personal popularity by running the national debt too high. It has surpassed 70% of GDP since she took office, with increased funding for pensions and education programs. The debt issue was named as paramount by roughly one fifth of voters in opinion polls, according to Yle.

The national broadcaster also noted that the Finns Party, a force that Marin branded “openly racist” on the campaign trail, had scored more than 20% of the national vote for the first time. The party, which denied allegations of xenophobia, advocates curbing immigration from non-European nations. It has also called for cuts to “unnecessary” budget spending.

Marin, 37, became the youngest-ever Finnish PM five years ago. She was criticized by some conservative politicians for allegedly undermining her office by visiting nightclubs, although many younger voters believed Marin’s lifestyle added to her appeal.

The two parties that defeated the SDP at the ballot box did so by “offering something completely different from Marin’s government,” analysis by Yle stated.

