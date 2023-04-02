icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Apr, 2023 19:03
HomeBusiness News

Russian exports to Finland dwindle

Western sanctions have had a major impact on the logistics of Finnish foreign trade
Russian exports to Finland dwindle
A Finnish border guard stands at the Vaalimaa border crossing in southeastern Finland, March, 2023. © Global Look Press / Steffen Trumpf

Finland’s imports of Russian goods saw a sixfold decrease in 2022, while Helsinki’s exports to Moscow halved during the same period, Finnish customs service (Tulli) reported on Thursday.

Russia’s share of imports to Finland declined from 15.8% to 2.6% in the 12 months through December, the data shows. The share of Finnish exports to the sanctioned country shrank in terms of value from 5.4% in January to 2.7% in December.

According to Finnish customs, trade between Finland and Russia has been decreasing since last March, with imports being quickly replaced by products from other countries.

As a result of EU sanctions on Russia, the entire logistics chain of Finland’s foreign trade has undergone significant structural changes in 2022. Nearly 95% of the country’s foreign trade is now transported by sea, while freight rail transportation and motor freight transportation through Russia have declined by 86% and 68%, respectively.

Last year became a game-changer for the country’s international trade, according to Olli-Pekka Penttila, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs, who said Finland is now an island when it comes to foreign trade.

He added that the importance of shipping across the Baltic Sea for the country has grown, as sanctions have significantly reduced the volume of cargo traffic on the Russian border with Finland.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of world population
0:00
23:17
Trauma of reason? Darcia Narvaez, Professor of Psychology Emerita at the University of Notre Dame
0:00
30:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies