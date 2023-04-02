icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Apr, 2023 11:02
HomeWorld News

EU country’s ruling party fights ‘anglomania’

The Italian government is considering a ban on the use of foreign words in official communications
EU country’s ruling party fights ‘anglomania’
FILE PHOTO: The view of the capital city from one of the Seven hills of Rome. ©  Daniele Orsi / REDA&CO / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A group of legislators from the ruling Brothers of Italy party has proposed banning the use of foreign words and terms in Italian public administration, schools, and universities.

The bill was introduced on Friday by Fabio Rampelli, the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Italy’s parliament, and endorsed by more than 20 MPs. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s name was listed among those backing the bill.

The draft seeks to make Italian mandatory “for the promotion of goods and public services on national territory,” and would introduce fines between €5,000 ($5,435) and €100,000 ($108,705). The legislation would also apply to public-owned entities, such as national broadcaster Rai.

According to an accompanying note, the bill aims to stop the spread of foreign terms and The document states that, since 2000, the number of English words that have entered the written language has increased by more than 770%. It adds that the growing use of these words “demeans and mortifies” the national language, and that “anglomania … has repercussions for society as a whole.”

READ MORE: Russian city mulls getting rid of 'unpatriotic' signs

“First, citizens have the right of understanding. Otherwise, there is no democracy. Second, it is clear that the process of globalization puts native languages at risk almost everywhere,” Rampelli told Corriere della Sera daily on Sunday.

The bill was mocked and criticized by the opposition. “What is the next step, Mr. Rampelli? … To cancel [the words] ‘streaming’ and ‘downloading’?” Benedetto Della Vedova, the leader of the Forza Europa party, said.

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of world population
0:00
23:17
Trauma of reason? Darcia Narvaez, Professor of Psychology Emerita at the University of Notre Dame
0:00
30:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies