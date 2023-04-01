US troops should leave Germany – MP

America’s policies create the impression that Washington does not need allies, only vassals, German MP Sevim Dagdelen said

Berlin must break with the existing "relationship of extreme subservience" to America and its foreign policies "marked by breaches of international law," Sevim Dagdelen, the deputy head of the Left Party’s faction in the Bundestag, said on Friday. Germany must demand that US forces stationed on its territory be withdrawn, along with America’s nuclear weapons, the MP insisted.

"After 78 years, it is now time for the US soldiers to go home," Dagdelen said at a parliamentary event marking the 75th anniversary of the Marshall Plan. The US military bases act "like extraterrestrial zones where the [German] constitution does not apply," the MP, who is also a member of the parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said.

Washington uses its bases on German soil to wage wars abroad and launch "lethal drone strikes," Dagdelen said, adding that some of these actions are "in breach of international law."

She also criticized the regular NATO meetings at the US Ramstein base in Germany, where military aid to Kiev is discussed. Washington hosts these conferences "as if the Occupation Statute were still in force," the MP said, adding that Berlin also allowed the US to put it "in the line of fire" with the German-made Leopard tank deliveries to Ukraine.

The German lawmakers took a decision on the withdrawal of America’s nuclear weapons from the nation’s territory as early as 2010, but these arms are still in place, Dagdelen said. "We stand by our position: the US nuclear weapons must go," she added.

"The US administration gives the impression that they do not want allies, just loyal vassals," the MP said, pointing to America’s negligence toward its partners’ interests and demands. According to Dagdelen, "fewer and fewer countries around the world are prepared to accept this." A true "friendship" should be based on mutual respect for human rights and international law, the MP added.

Germany hosts by far the largest number of US military personnel out of all European nations. Over 35,000 American troops were stationed on its soil as of 2022. Italy, which hosts the second-largest number of American soldiers, trails far behind, as some 12,000 US military personnel were stationed there at the same time.