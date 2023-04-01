icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Apr, 2023 16:51
HomeWorld News

Pro-Trump troll convicted over memes

Prosecutors argued that ‘Ricky Vaughn’ interfered with the 2016 election by making memes about voting for Hillary Clinton by text
Pro-Trump troll convicted over memes
A meme posted to Twitter by Douglass Mackey in November 2016 ©  Twitter / @mcnees

A Trump supporter who shared images claiming that voters could cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton by text in 2016 has been convicted of voter suppression. Douglass Mackey, who went by the pseudonym ‘Ricky Vaughn,’ faces up to ten years in prison.

In the runup to the election, Mackey made a series of posts imitating campaign messages from the Clinton team. One featured an African-American woman – a demographic that overwhelmingly votes Democrat – and the text: “Avoid the Line. Vote from Home. Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925.” A similar post featuring a Hispanic woman and instructions in Spanish was shared by Mackey around this time.

Americans cannot vote by text, but prosecutors said that at least 4,900 numbers texted “Hillary” to 59925.

A jury in New York on Friday found Mackey guilty of Conspiracy Against Rights, after the government argued that these posts prevented people from “exercising their sacred right to vote,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice. 

America, the reality TV show, reaches new depths with Trump’s indictment
Read more
America, the reality TV show, reaches new depths with Trump’s indictment

The case against Mackey was ridiculed by prominent conservatives, with Fox News host Tucker Carlson accusing the Biden administration of prosecuting the 33-year-old because his “online mockery…hurt their feelings.” Carlson described the prosecution of Mackey as an “assault on free speech and human rights,” pointing out that none of the 4,900 people who allegedly tried to vote from home told the court that they could not remember doing so, and the government’s star witness against Mackey was an FBI informant in an online chatroom with the defendant, who could not be questioned in court.

“The only people who should be charged in this situation [are] the people who were dumb enough to try to vote by text message,” conservative activist Robby Starbuck said at the time of Mackey’s arrest in 2021.

Mackey is due back before the court in August for sentencing, and faces up to ten years in prison. His lawyers said that they plan to appeal the guilty verdict.



Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-CIA analyst: US containment of China won’t work, Russia-Ukraine war was provoked
0:00
30:6
Using tragedy as an excuse to spy on Americans
0:00
27:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies