Wall Street Journal reporter detained, accused of espionage – FSB
30 Mar, 2023 07:13
‘Fatalities expected’ after US military helicopters collide

The incident happened in Kentucky during a training mission near Fort Campbell
FILE PHOTO: A Black Hawk helicopter at a military expo in South Korea. ©  Chris Jung / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Two assault helicopters operated by the US Army collided on Wednesday night over the state of Kentucky. The fate of their crews has not been confirmed, but the governor said fatalities were expected.

The two HH60 Black Hawks had flown from Fort Campbell, a military base on the border of Kentucky and Tennessee, the Army said in a statement. They were conducting a routine training mission over Trigg County when the incident occurred at around 10 p.m.

The modified Black Hawk aircraft belong to the 101st Airborne Division, the “Screaming Eagles”, which is the only air assault division in the Army. The county where the crash occurred is located about 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Fort Campbell.

Governor Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter that state police and fire departments were responding to the incident, and he suggested people should brace for the worst outcome for the crews.

