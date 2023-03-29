Transgenderism is ‘natural enemy’ of Christianity – Fox host

Tucker Carlson has warned of more US anti-Christian violence like transgender shooter’s attack on Tennessee school

This week’s mass shooting by a transgender person who targeted a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, may portend more such violence because of an inherent clash of ideologies, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson has claimed.

“Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies,” Carlson said on his show Tuesday night. “They can never be reconciled. They are on a collision course with each other.” He added that the two ideologies are diametrically opposed, making transgenderism the “natural enemy” of Christianity.

Monday’s shooting left six people dead, including three children, and Nashville police said the 28-year-old killer may have been motivated by “some resentment” about having been made to attend the Christian school when she was growing up in the area.

Carlson’s show did a segment last week on an alleged rise in transgender militance, citing a report by state-funded broadcaster NPR on activists arming themselves because they perceive themselves as being under threat of attack. He said he concluded at the time that given the clash of ideologies, the anti-Christian side would draw blood first. “Yesterday morning, tragically, our fears were confirmed,” he said, referring to the Nashville shooting.

“Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself,” Carlson said. “We can change the identity we were born with, they will tell you with wild-eyed certainty. Christians can never agree with this because these are powers they believe God alone possesses.”

That unwillingness to agree, that failure to acknowledge the trans person’s dominion over nature, incites and enrages some in the trans community. People who believe they’re God can’t stand to be reminded that they’re not.”

Carlson criticized President Joe Biden for reacting to the shooting by renewing his call for a ban on assault rifles, saying politicians are using the incident for political leverage rather than examining the root causes.

“Yesterday’s massacre did not happen because of lax gun laws. Yesterday’s massacre happened because of a deranged and demonic ideology that is infecting this country with the encouragement of people like Joe Biden,” he said.

He added that the “trans movement is targeting Christians, including with violence.” Most Christian leaders don’t want to admit that reality, Carlson said, because confronting the threat would require taking “deeply unfashionable positions.”