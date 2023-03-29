Joe Rogan slams mainstream media agendas

The podcaster has accused the US media of engaging in political point-scoring

World renowned podcaster Joe Rogan has said that many mainstream news sources have become transfixed on the blanket coverage of topics like the January 6th, 2021 riots at the US Capitol at the expense of what he sees as other more newsworthy issues affecting the United States.

Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of his ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast alongside his guest, physician Peter Attia, Rogan complained that the mainstream media had developed an overly-blinkered view of certain topics.

“The media has lost its hold over the narrative,” Rogan said. “Now the media conveniently leaves out anything that it doesn’t want to be at the front and center.”

He cited a renewed focus by the news media on the January 6th incident in Washington DC, during which hundreds of Donald Trump’s political supporters allegedly attempted to intervene in the transfer of power between the Trump administration and that of the president-elect, Joe Biden.

But, according to Rogan, the media glare on the January 6th riots comes in parallel to Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House in the 2024 US presidential election. “All it is is like ‘January 6th. January 6th. Did you see what they did? – Trump is coming back, but January 6th looms large’,” Rogan added.

Instead, Rogan claims that the media instead must ask questions of the man currently occupying the Oval Office.

“How about the fact that the guy who’s the president right now can’t form a f****** sentence?” Rogan asked, referring to US President Joe Biden. “He makes up words and stumbles through things and no one says a goddamn thing about it.”

Rogan’s statements come amid media reports that former US Vice President Mike Pence has been compelled by a federal judge to testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with Donald Trump in advance of the January 6 riots.

Pence has been strongly linked to the forthcoming announcement of a campaign to run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, a move which would place him firmly in the proverbial crosshairs of his former political ally Donald Trump.