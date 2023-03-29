icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2023 16:22
HomeWorld News

Joe Rogan slams mainstream media agendas

The podcaster has accused the US media of engaging in political point-scoring
Joe Rogan slams mainstream media agendas
Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida © Getty Images / James Gilbert/Getty Images

World renowned podcaster Joe Rogan has said that many mainstream news sources have become transfixed on the blanket coverage of topics like the January 6th, 2021 riots at the US Capitol at the expense of what he sees as other more newsworthy issues affecting the United States.

Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of his ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast alongside his guest, physician Peter Attia, Rogan complained that the mainstream media had developed an overly-blinkered view of certain topics.

“The media has lost its hold over the narrative,” Rogan said. “Now the media conveniently leaves out anything that it doesn’t want to be at the front and center.” 

He cited a renewed focus by the news media on the January 6th incident in Washington DC, during which hundreds of Donald Trump’s political supporters allegedly attempted to intervene in the transfer of power between the Trump administration and that of the president-elect, Joe Biden.

Joe Rogan accused of anti-Semitism
Read more
Joe Rogan accused of anti-Semitism

But, according to Rogan, the media glare on the January 6th riots comes in parallel to Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House in the 2024 US presidential election. “All it is is like ‘January 6th. January 6th. Did you see what they did? – Trump is coming back, but January 6th looms large’,” Rogan added.

Instead, Rogan claims that the media instead must ask questions of the man currently occupying the Oval Office. 

“How about the fact that the guy who’s the president right now can’t form a f****** sentence?” Rogan asked, referring to US President Joe Biden. “He makes up words and stumbles through things and no one says a goddamn thing about it.” 

Rogan’s statements come amid media reports that former US Vice President Mike Pence has been compelled by a federal judge to testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with Donald Trump in advance of the January 6 riots.

Pence has been strongly linked to the forthcoming announcement of a campaign to run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, a move which would place him firmly in the proverbial crosshairs of his former political ally Donald Trump.

Top stories

RT Features

Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Long war?
0:00
25:6
The Donald Trump saga: To arrest or not to arrest
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies