icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2023 04:53
HomeWorld News

Elon Musk spats with Bill Gates over AI

Tesla CEO has criticized Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, a company he helped to found in 2015
Elon Musk spats with Bill Gates over AI
©  YouTube / Tesla

Elon Musk has taken fellow billionaire Bill Gates to task for his “limited” understanding of artificial intelligence, suggesting he has a poor grasp of the emerging technology after the Microsoft founder said he has been involved in the field for years.

Musk took a shot at Gates in a social media post on Monday, responding after another user shared a recent article penned by the Microsoft mogul, in which he states he has held several meetings with the team from OpenAI – a tech company co-founded by Musk – beginning in 2016.

“I remember the early meetings with Gates. His understanding of AI was limited. Still is,” Musk said.

Published last week, Gates’ article declared that “The Age of AI has begun,” and goes on to describe his work with OpenAI, including a “challenge” he gave to the firm to develop AI capable of passing an advanced placement highschool biology exam.

AI ‘stresses me out’ – Musk  READ MORE: AI ‘stresses me out’ – Musk 

“I thought the challenge would keep them busy for two or three years. They finished it in just a few months,” he said of OpenAI, the developer behind the popular ChatGPT program. 

Musk left OpenAI’s board of directors in 2018, and has since grown critical of the company, saying that while it was founded as an open-source, nonprofit venture, it has now become a “closed source maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft.”

The initial $1 billion investment into OpenAI by Musk and other enthusiasts was matched by Microsoft in 2019, with the company later unveiling plans for a “multiyear, multibillion-dollar” investment into the tech firm, which has since integrated its AI into the Microsoft-owned Bing search engine.

Monday’s tweet is not the first sign of rivalry between the two billionaire entrepreneurs, having previously sparred over the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. After Gates said he opted to purchase a Porsche instead of a Tesla that same year, Musk said his conversations with him had been “underwhelming,” and later went on to accuse him of shorting Tesla’s stock.

READ MORE: Russian company unveils ChatGPT competitor

Further underscoring the friction, on Tuesday Musk responded to another Twitter user who noted a comparison between the Tesla founder and Gates, with Musk simply replying “Sick burn lol.”

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Donald Trump saga: To arrest or not to arrest
0:00
28:11
Somalia: The other side
0:00
26:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies