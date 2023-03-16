icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2023 14:47
HomeWorld News

UK bans TikTok from government devices

The move is in line with what the US, Canada, and the EU are doing, according to an official statement
UK bans TikTok from government devices
FILE PHOTO ©  Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

The UK has banned the social media app TikTok from being installed on government electronic devices, following in the footsteps of similar restrictions in other Western nations. London claims that the service poses a potential security threat.

“The security of sensitive government information must come first,” Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said, as quoted in the government’s announcement of the ban on Thursday. He described the prohibition as “a prudent and proportionate step following advice from our cyber security experts.”

The government cited similar decisions by officials in the US, Canada, and the EU to show that its new policy was in alignment with those of fellow Western nations. Washington and its allies claimed that TikTok, a popular app for sharing short videos, likely “spies” on its users on behalf of the Chinese government. The service is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, which has denied such allegations.

Skeptics say the pushback is due to TikTok becoming the first non-Western social media platform to gain such traction in those nations. They argue that TikTok’s collection of user data, which critics find suspicious, is not unlike what US tech giants do via their services.

READ MORE: US attempts to ban TikTok are not about ‘security’

Britain will allow exceptions for running TikTok on government devices for “work purposes” on a case-by-case basis, the statement said. The use of “other data-extracting apps” is under review, Dowden added.

Top stories

RT Features

The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine FEATURE
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed FEATURE
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine
The Galician genocide: How Russian identity was wiped out in what is now Western Ukraine FEATURE
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed
The West thought it would destroy Russia's economy with 'sanctions from hell,' here's why the plan failed FEATURE
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Big tech overlords
0:00
27:25
The new human cyborg: microchipping
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies