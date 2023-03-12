icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Mar, 2023 14:43
HomeWorld News

British PM upgrades private pool heating amid energy crisis – Guardian 

Rishi Sunak has reportedly spent thousands of pounds to boost his connection to the electricity grid
British PM upgrades private pool heating amid energy crisis – Guardian 
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, March 8, 2023. ©  AP Photo / Kin Cheung

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has upgraded a local electricity network just to power a large heated swimming pool at his private country home, The Guardian reported on Sunday. The move comes as dozens of public pools in the UK are closing down due to skyrocketing energy bills.  

According to the news outlet, engineers installed “a substantial amount of equipment” and a new connection that runs across open fields to join the prime minister’s manor in North Yorkshire, northern England to the National Grid. It was said that Sunak will pay for the upgrade from his own pocket, with costs estimated at “tens of thousands of pounds.”    

Sunak reportedly bought the estate in 2015 for £1.5 million ($1.8 million). Keeping the nearly-40ft pool warm will cost him around £13,000 ($15,600) a year, according to the Daily Mail.   

600,000 UK small businesses could go bust this year – report READ MORE: 600,000 UK small businesses could go bust this year – report

More than 60 public pools closed across the UK between 2019 and 2022 due to rising energy costs and chemical shortages, the BBC said last year, citing data obtained through a freedom of information request. In July, British media reported that the large recreation center in Richmond, which is part of Sunak’s constituency, was one of the swimming facilities struggling to stay open.   

On Tuesday, a House of Commons select committee said that “a lack of support” from the government has forced around 350 public pools to close or reduce opening hours.   

In January, the government unveiled a program of discounts to help businesses cope with high electricity and gas bills. The scheme “provides long-term certainty” to those affected by the crisis, the government claimed in a statement.

 

Top stories

RT Features

As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link? FEATURE
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link? FEATURE
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biohacking: Optimizing human life, but at what cost?
0:00
27:31
Neutral but engaged? Yu Bin, Senior Fellow at the Russian Studies Center of the East China Normal University
0:00
28:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies