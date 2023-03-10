icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2023 15:39
HomeWorld News

Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore ties in China-brokered deal

After seven years of tension, Riyadh and Tehran will reopen embassies and revive a 2001 security agreement
Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore ties in China-brokered deal
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises as Iranian protesters set fire to the Saudi embassy in Tehran, Iran, January 3, 2016 ©  AP / Mohammadreza Nadimi

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed on Friday to resume diplomatic ties and re-open embassies within the next two months. Relations between the Sunni kingdom and the Shia republic broke down in 2016, and the two powers have backed opposing sides in multiple regional conflicts.

The agreement came after several days of talks in Beijing. As a result of the negotiations, both countries agreed to reopen their embassies “within a period not exceeding two months,” and to commit to “non-interference” in each other’s internal affairs, according to a joint statement by Saudi, Iranian, and Chinese officials. 

Additionally, Riyadh and Tehran said they would resume a security cooperation agreement signed in 2001, and would work to enhance “regional and international peace and security.”

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016, after protesters stormed its diplomatic outposts there following the kingdom’s execution of a prominent Shia scholar several days earlier.

Saudi Arabia keen to join BRICS and SCO – envoy
Read more
Saudi Arabia keen to join BRICS and SCO – envoy

Previous rounds of talks aimed at resolving the tensions were held in Iraq and Oman in 2021 and 2022. 

Aside from sectarian differences, the two regional powers have clashed on major geopolitical issues. Saudi Arabia has close economic and military relations with the US, while Iran has been heavily sanctioned by Washington over its nuclear program. Successive US administrations have threatened Tehran with diplomatic or military consequences should it develop nuclear weapons, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warning on Thursday that the US “will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

Riyadh and Tehran support opposing sides in the civil wars in Yemen and Syria, while Iran backs the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon. Saudi Arabia, along with the US and Israel, consider Hezbollah a terrorist group.

In December, Tehran accused Saudi Arabia – along with the US and Israel – of inciting anti-government riots across Iran. Speaking to the IRNA news agency on Friday, Iranian National Security Council chief Ali Shamkhani said that he hopes the agreement will “clear misunderstandings… and lead to the development of regional stability and security.”

Beijing’s role in brokering the agreement is a major diplomatic win for China, which has also positioned itself as a potential middleman between Ukraine and Russia. However, China’s recently published twelve-point proposal was rejected by the US and NATO leadership, and was dismissed by Kiev – where officials stand by their maximalist aims of seizing the Russian territory of Crimea.

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
War on masculinity
0:00
25:46
Beautiful Baikal: Discovering the ancient lake's secrets
0:00
27:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies