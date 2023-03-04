icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Mar, 2023 20:41
HomeWorld News

Spain busts Ukrainians robbing refugee compatriots

The criminal ring has deprived seven wealthy families of more than €1 million in cash and valuables
Spain busts Ukrainians robbing refugee compatriots
©  Guardia Civil

Spanish law enforcement has busted a multinational gang specializing in robbing wealthy Ukrainian refugees, the country’s Guardia Civil police force announced on Friday. The gang, composed primarily of Ukrainian nationals, “had specialized in this type of victim since they usually bring all their savings and valuables,” the authorities said in a statement.

The police arrested ten suspects, seizing cash, valuables, and weapons from them. The criminal ring came onto the radar of law enforcement last summer after the first reports emerged of robberies of the homes of Ukrainian refugees on Spain’s Mediterranean coast in the eastern provinces of Alicante and Murcia.

The group's modus operandi involved careful planning and study of the daily routines of potential victims to make sure nobody was home during the raid. The suspects then used lockpicks and other tools to break into the homes they had scoped out, “without causing damage and leaving hardly any traces,” the police noted. 

EU nation failing on promise to Ukrainian refugees – media READ MORE: EU nation failing on promise to Ukrainian refugees – media

The core of the gang was seven Ukrainian nationals, with three Russian nationals, a couple and their adult son providing ‘logistical support’ for the robbers, including by driving the team itself and the items stolen during the robberies. 

All told, the group managed to steal some €1.25 million in cash and assorted valuables, such as jewelry and electronics, from seven Ukrainian families. A collection of postage stamps, estimated to be worth around half a million euros, was the most valuable single item, according to the police. 

“The investigation remains open and new arrests and establishing more victims are not ruled out,” law enforcement officials said. Seven of the suspects have been placed in pre-trial detention with their bank accounts frozen, the police noted, without elaborating on the nationality of the incarcerated.

Top stories

RT Features

70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one?
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one?
Who is India's National Security Advisor and why did Putin decide to meet him one on one? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Global majority
0:00
28:7
The ‘Trumps’ of the world
0:00
22:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies