icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Mar, 2023 07:11
HomeWorld News

Reason for firings at key US nuclear base revealed – CNN

Six members of staff were reportedly dismissed following a failed safety inspection
Reason for firings at key US nuclear base revealed – CNN
A missile alert facility near Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, is seen on September 26, 2016. ©  Thomas WATKINS / AFP

The US Air Force fired six members serving at a major nuclear base after their units failed a safety inspection, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Eighth Air Force command announced on Tuesday that it had dismissed two senior commanders and four of their subordinates at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, which hosts 28 B-52H Stratofortress nuclear-capable bombers and 165 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Officials said that the service members were dismissed “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to complete their assigned duties.” 

Two defense officials later told CNN that the firings took place after the personnel failed an inspection which intended to ensure that the nuclear weapons stockpile at the base “is safe and secure at all times.” 

US Air Force sacks nuclear base staff
Read more
US Air Force sacks nuclear base staff

The nuclear surety inspection (NSI) could be only passed or failed, with no middle ground, and its results are classified. The US Air Force’s NSI program seeks to “ensure nuclear weapons and their components do not become vulnerable to loss, theft, sabotage, damage, or unauthorized use.” 

There are no signs that the inspection was related to the handling of US nuclear assets, the report says. Another defense official told CNN that the service failed the check for “non-compliance vehicle and equipment safety inspections.” 

Speaking to AP, an unnamed US defense official confirmed the report, adding that while the decision to dismiss the six Air Force members was based on one inspection, the unit had failed to comply with regulations for some time. He also claimed that the move was intended to show that the Air Force has taken a tough line on discipline among personnel handling nuclear assets, following several controversies.

In a notorious incident in 2007, a US B-52 bomber took off from Minot base while mistakenly loaded with six nuclear-armed missiles. In 2014, Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana was hit by another scandal which saw half of its 183 missile-launch officers accused of cheating to obtain higher scores in their monthly proficiency tests.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing?
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing? FEATURE
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing?
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing? FEATURE
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Syria in ruins: Earthquakes and sanctions
0:00
27:59
Are elections free and fair?
0:00
23:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies