icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2023 19:40
HomeWorld News

FBI investigating genderfluid former nuclear official – media

Sam Brinton, a ‘kink’ practitioner who worked in the Biden administration, is accused of stealing luggage at multiple airports
FBI investigating genderfluid former nuclear official – media
Sam Brinton attends a movie premiere in New York, November 17, 2022 ©  AFP / Slaven Vlasic

The FBI is investigating allegations that Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer recently fired from the Biden administration, stole clothes from a Tanzanian fashion designer at a Texas airport, Fox News has reported.

The designer, Asya Khamsin, lost a suitcase full of custom-designed clothing while traveling from Houston, Texas, to Washington DC in 2018. The theft went unsolved at the time, but Khamsin reported it again to Houston Police Department in December when she spotted photographs of Brinton wearing her designs. 

Khamsin posted pictures of herself and Brinton wearing the same clothes to Twitter last month. 

Officers in Houston have since handed the case over to the FBI, Fox News reported on Tuesday. 

Biden’s latest hire has an openly deviant lifestyle. A sign of progress, or moral decay?
Read more
Biden’s latest hire has an openly deviant lifestyle. A sign of progress, or moral decay?

Brinton, a man who uses they/them pronouns, has been in hot water over similar thefts before. He is currently facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s suitcase from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport last September, and for allegedly stealing a suitcase from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas earlier that summer. 

Brinton was released on bail in both cases, but lost his job as deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Office of Nuclear Energy in December.

Before the theft allegations surfaced, Briton’s appointment by President Joe Biden last February was controversial in itself. While Brinton has two masters degrees and has advised Congress on nuclear policy, he is an open “kink” practitioner, and has spoken at universities about his lifestyle – which involves relationships with gay men pretending to be dogs.




Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing?
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing? FEATURE
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing?
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing? FEATURE
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Calling it quits?
0:00
24:37
Havana syndrome
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies