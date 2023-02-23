Disgraced Biden official photographed in stolen clothes

After her suitcase went missing in 2018, Tanzanian designer Asya Khamsin’s custom clothes were seen on Sam Brinton

Sam Brinton, the non-binary nuclear engineer fired from the Biden administration after being charged with stealing suitcases from two airports, has been accused of stealing from a third woman — and even wearing her custom-designed clothes to public events.

Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin tweeted an image of the former Department of Energy official wearing a red dress with black print alongside a photo of herself wearing what appears to be the same garment on Monday, revealing she had lost her suitcase full of custom designs on a 2018 Delta Air Lines flight to Washington, DC and never recovered it.

In the following days, Khamsin tweeted several more images of Brinton in what appeared to be her clothes. The sticky-fingered scientist even wore her jewelry, she tweeted on Thursday. One of the photos that has surfaced was even used in a Vanity Fair feature about the flamboyant figure's “style.”

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

Khamsin had been traveling to Washington to show her custom designs at an event and was forced to cancel when the bag disappeared. While she and her husband filed a police report with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department and a claim with Delta, the bag – and the thief – were never found.

OMG. Vanity Fair did a fashion article on Sam Brinton featuring him in one of the stolen dresses. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NXWh72QPBo — Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) February 23, 2023

The designer filed another complaint, this time with the Houston Police Department, in December after seeing Brinton sporting what appeared to be one of her dresses in a news report on the alleged thefts. While she was contacted the next month by the FBI field office in Minneapolis, her husband told Fox News on Wednesday that they had heard nothing from either authority.

Brinton, who uses they/them pronouns, is facing hefty fines and years in prison related to two other luggage thefts. The disgraced former deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition was released without bail last week following a hearing in Minneapolis, where they are accused of stealing a suitcase worth $2,325 from the baggage carousel at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September.

They were previously arrested in December on grand larceny charges in Las Vegas, accused of stealing a suitcase worth $3,670 from the Harry Reid International Airport in July, and were released on bail in that case by a judge who ordered them to “stay out of trouble.”