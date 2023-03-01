icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2023 09:51
HomeWorld News

Russian allies facing ‘unprecedented pressure’ from US – security chief

Moscow is grateful to Venezuela for condemning “destructive” policies by the West, Nikolay Patrushev said during a visit to Caracas
Russian allies facing ‘unprecedented pressure’ from US – security chief
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Russia’s Security Council head Nikolay Patrushev during a meeting in Caracas. ©  Twitter / Nicolas Maduro

The US will use any means necessary to force countries to cut ties with Moscow, the head of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, said during a visit to Venezuela. He also warned that Washington is intent on preserving a unipolar world order.

Patrushev held security consultations with his Venezuelan counterpart Jose Adelino Ornelas Ferreira and other high-ranking officials in Caracas on Tuesday.

The Russian security chief argued that “all sovereign states are currently experiencing a moment of truth when they have to make a choice either to defend the freedom to select their path, their own values and identity, or to submit to the dictate of the so-called collective West, led by the US.” 

In their attempts to preserve the unipolar world order, Washington and its allies resort to “political pressure, military blackmail, financial enslavement, economic sanctions and, of course, deceitful propaganda,” he insisted.

Moscow’s international partners have faced “unprecedented pressure from the US, which is trying to force them to cut any ties with Russia, no matter how close and beneficial they may be,” Patrushev stated.

Maduro mulls creating new regional bloc allied to Russia and China
Read more
Maduro mulls creating new regional bloc allied to Russia and China

The security official added that Russia is “grateful” to Venezuela for resisting those attempts and backing Moscow. “We appreciate the Bolivarian [Venezuelan] leadership’s public condemnation of the destructive policies by the West and NATO, as well as the aggression unleashed against Russia,” Patrushev said, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

During the consultations, the prospect of enhancing interaction between the two nations’ justice ministries, security, and law enforcement agencies was discussed, the Russian Security Council said. Special attention was paid to countering Western-backed ‘color revolutions’, the statement added.

Patrushev later met with the Latin American nation’s president, Nicolas Maduro, at the Miraflores Palace.

The Russian security chief told Maduro that relations between Moscow and Caracas were a “strategic partnership” that was paramount for maintaining international security and stability.

The Venezuelan leader wrote on Twitter that cooperation at different levels for the benefit and development of both nations had been discussed.

READ MORE: Top Russian security official comments on Nord Stream blast report

In the run-up to the meeting with Patrushev, Maduro tweeted that Venezuela was taking “firm steps towards building the new world of equals, of respect, solidarity and cooperation.”

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing?
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing? FEATURE
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing?
Zelensky and his cronies are trying to cover up a major corruption scandal in Ukraine – what role is the US playing? FEATURE
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Calling it quits?
0:00
24:37
Havana syndrome
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies