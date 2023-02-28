icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2023 02:36
HomeWorld News

US treasury head pledges to fortify Ukrainian economy

Janet Yellen took a surprise trip to Kiev amid rising inflation and recession fears back at home
US treasury head pledges to fortify Ukrainian economy
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shake hands during their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, February 27, 2023 ©  Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has traveled to Ukraine to meet with President Vladimir Zelensky and other top officials, vowing indefinite support for Kiev despite a lagging US economy and trillions in government debt. 

The unannounced trip to the Ukrainian capital kicked off on Monday, with Yellen saying she wanted to highlight the White House’s “close partnership in providing economic and budgetary support” for Kiev during her meeting with Zelensky.

“Our support is not ‘charity,’ it’s an ‘investment in global security and democracy,’” she said – echoing Zelensky’s own words to US lawmakers during his trip to Washington, DC in December. The secretary added that US assistance would continue “for as long as it takes” amid the conflict with Russia. 

Yellen’s visit comes days after Washington announced $12 billion in additional aid for Kiev, including a $2 billion arms package and $10 billion more to support energy costs and the Ukrainian government’s budget. She noted on Monday that US support since last year has nearly exceeded $50 billion, much of it devoted to weapons.

Zelensky threatens unsupportive Americans READ MORE: Zelensky threatens unsupportive Americans

In an op-ed published during her junket to Kiev, Yellen acknowledged that Ukraine still has “vast unmet economic needs,” arguing that Washington must continue “fortifying” Kiev’s “home front” to enable “Ukraine’s stalwart frontline defense against Russia.”

However, despite her vocal support for American largesse to Kiev, the Treasury head also noted economic troubles back in the United States, telling CNN on Monday that inflation remains “too high” while pointing to massive debt held by the US government. With Congress nearly reaching its $31.4 trillion debt limit, Yellen said the Treasury has been forced to take “extraordinary measures” in order to avoid a disastrous default, which, in a worst case scenario, could mean suspended welfare payments to Americans and chaos in the financial markets.

Americans warned of financial ‘catastrophe’ READ MORE: Americans warned of financial ‘catastrophe’

The US is a “country with the deepest most liquid financial markets where Treasuries are the ultimate safe asset,” she said, adding “It’s utterly essential to preserve that to avoid economic and financial catastrophe.”

Throughout the year-long conflict with Russia, Kiev has demanded increasingly heavy weapons from its foreign backers, with Washington agreeing to supply a long list of advanced arms, vehicles and ammunition. Though recent polls indicate that support for continued aid is falling among Americans, Ukrainian officials have nonetheless continued to press for additional weapons and cash. When asked about the lagging enthusiasm during a briefing last week, President Zelensky warned the US would “lose [its] leadership position” in the world should it cease the flow of weapons.

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Anatomy of a coup
0:00
28:7
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Toward negotiations?
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies