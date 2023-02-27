icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2023 12:09
HomeWorld News

Fresh deadly quake in Türkiye

The Turkish emergencies agency AFAD reported a new earthquake in the east, with at least one fatality recorded
Fresh deadly quake in Türkiye
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of a tent camp set up in Malatya after the February 8 quakes. ©  Sercan Kucuksahin / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A new deadly earthquake hit Türkiye at around midday on Monday, the national disaster relief agency reported. According to preliminary reports, one person has been killed and 69 others injured in the eastern province of Malatya.

The Turkish disaster and emergency management agency AFAD said the tremor measured 5.6 in magnitude, with the epicenter located in the Yesilyurt district. The quake was estimated to have originated at a depth of approximately seven kilometers and could be felt in neighboring provinces, according to the rescue agency.

Initial reports indicate that over 20 buildings have been flattened in this latest disaster to hit Türkiye. Footage circulating online purports to show the collapse of some of the structures.

Some 20 people, including those rescued from the rubble, were taken to hospital in the aftermath, Minister of National Education Mahmut Ozer told the news agency Anadolu. The search and rescue operation continues, AFAD said.

Malatya was among the Turkish provinces that was seriously affected by the twin quakes on February 6, which claimed over 50,000 lives in Türkiye and Syria and caused massive damage in both nations. Many buildings were weakened by the initial disaster, increasing the risk of their collapse in subsequent tremors.

Hundreds of aftershocks followed the initial strike in the ensuing weeks, some lethal in their own right. Last Monday in the evening, several people were killed and hundreds got injured after the already devastated Hatay province was hit.

READ MORE: Powerful earthquakes strike Turkish-Syrian border

Türkiye is located in an area where several fault lines pass, making the country vulnerable to seismic events. After this month’s disaster, scientists warned that the risk of a quake similar in strength hitting near the city of Istanbul is increasing with time. The country’s most populous city underwent a period of rapid urbanization in the past decades, but the safety of newly constructed buildings remains in doubt.

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Anatomy of a coup
0:00
28:7
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Toward negotiations?
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies