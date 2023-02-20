Powerful earthquakes strike Turkish-Syrian border

Two consecutive quakes have struck Türkiye’s Hatay province, one of the areas worst hit by a similar disaster two weeks ago

Türkiye was struck by two earthquakes on Monday evening, local media have reported, citing emergency services. The disaster struck just two weeks after Türkiye and Syria were devastated by another set of powerful earthquakes.

🚨 Terrifying visuals: the moment as the recent earthquake hit Turkey’s Hatay.Tsunami warning issued for the coastal regions of Syria and Turkey after Turkey-Syria earthquake tonight pic.twitter.com/Hinw1n2rG2 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 20, 2023

The country’s Anadolu agency reported that several buildings collapsed as a result of the new quakes. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) called on locals to avoid coastal areas, warning about a risk of a rising sea level on the Mediterranean coast.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that at least eight people had been injured in Monday’s quakes. Two weeks ago, two major quakes with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 respectively hit as many as ten Turkish provinces, claiming at least 41,000 lives and affecting more than 13 million people in total.

Monday’s quakes were also felt in Syria, which was also hit by the natural disaster two weeks ago, as well as in Jordan, Egypt and Israel.