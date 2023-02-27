icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2023 10:23
HomeWorld News

China hits back at US over Russia

The US is fueling the Ukraine crisis with weapons, while targeting Beijing over its ties with Moscow, the foreign ministry said
China hits back at US over Russia
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning ©  AP Photo / Liu Zheng

The US is sending weapons worth billions of dollars to Kiev while warning Beijing against assisting Moscow, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman has said, adding that Washington is in no position to dictate Chinese-Russian relations.

“The US has no right to dictate the China-Russia relations, and we will never accept coercion and pressure from the US,” Mao Ning told journalists during a daily briefing on Monday.

She was commenting on allegations by senior US officials that Beijing has likely authorized the delivery of non-lethal aid to Russia despite warnings from Washington, and is considering the supply of artillery shells in the future.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned on Sunday that providing military assistance to Moscow “will come at real costs to China.” The US has already imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on two Chinese satellite companies.

US' inspector general for Afghanistan warns against Ukraine aid ‘wastage’
Read more
US' inspector general for Afghanistan warns against Ukraine aid ‘wastage’

Mao said Washington was peddling “false information about weapons” and sanctioning Chinese firms “for no reason,” describing this as “hypocritical” and “a blatant act of bullying.”

The US has poured billions of dollars of military aid into Ukraine, while Beijing has maintained a balanced position, promoting peace talks and a political solution, the diplomat claimed. “It is clear at a glance who is adding fuel to the fire,” she said.

The spokesman added that the sale of US weapons to Taiwan, a self-administered Chinese island, was undermining the relationship between the two nations, just like arming Kiev had fanned the flames of the Ukraine crisis.

The US has pledged to support Kiev for “as long as it takes” to defeat Russia. Beijing criticized Russia for sending troops into Ukraine, but blamed the US and NATO’s expansion in Europe for triggering the crisis. It has blasted Washington’s use of unilateral sanctions as a foreign policy tool.

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Anatomy of a coup
0:00
28:7
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Toward negotiations?
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies