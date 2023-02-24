icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Feb, 2023 02:56
HomeWorld News

US lawmaker demands Syria troop withdrawal

American forces continue to occupy the country’s oil-rich northeast, where they have been accused of stealing oil and other resources
US lawmaker demands Syria troop withdrawal
Rep. Matt Gaetz (L) is seen in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, February 1, 2023. ©  AP / J. Scott Applewhite

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz has introduced a War Powers Resolution seeking to end US military action in Syria, arguing Congress had never authorized the nearly decade-long occupation. 

Unveiled on Wednesday, the legislation would direct President Joe Biden to remove all US forces from Syria no later than 15 days after the bill is adopted. Gaetz, the resolution’s sponsor, cited a recent raid in Syria which left several servicemen wounded, questioning why American troops are still in the country. 

“Congress has never authorized the use of military force in Syria. The United States is currently not in a war with or against Syria, so why are we conducting dangerous military operations there?” he said in a press release. “President Biden must remove all US Armed Forces from Syria. America First means actually putting the people of our country first – not the interests of the military industrial complex.”

Republicans push to end Ukraine aid READ MORE: Republicans push to end Ukraine aid

Gaetz went on to state that the 80-year-old Biden “does not have a cognitive grasp on the Syrian conflict,” pointing to an August 2021 interview with ABC News in which the president appeared to suggest there were no US troops in Syria. Washington has kept around 900 soldiers there for several years, including at the time of the interview. 

Because War Powers Resolutions are privileged legislation, Congress will be forced to vote on the new measure within 18 days of its introduction. 

The US military has been active in Syria since as early as 2014, flying countless airstrikes against select militant groups and, at times, the Syrian government. Intermittent ground deployments began the same year.

Under President Barack Obama, Washington doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in weapons to an array of jihadist rebel factions seeking to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, though the effort later fizzled following Russian and Iranian military intervention at the request of Damascus. 

READ MORE: Even suspended sanctions cause suffering for Syrian earthquake victims

While American involvement in Syria slowed after Obama left office, in 2019 President Donald Trump said some US troops would remain in the country “for the oil,” openly suggesting Washington would simply “keep” the energy resources. Since then, Syrian officials have accused the Pentagon of making off with large amounts of oil taken from provinces in the northeast, where US forces have long embedded with Kurdish militia groups. 

A number of US troops also continue to occupy a base near al-Tanf in southern Syria, stationed alongside Arab fighters who previously aimed to oust the government in Damascus.

Top stories

RT Features

From Vikings to PMCs: How Russia fought wars during its thousand year history
From Vikings to PMCs: How Russia fought wars during its thousand year history FEATURE
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Vikings to PMCs: How Russia fought wars during its thousand year history
From Vikings to PMCs: How Russia fought wars during its thousand year history FEATURE
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow
‘Russia’s last great writer’: The scandalous story of Eduard Limonov – exiled by the KGB, before he shocked post-Soviet Moscow FEATURE
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The deadly cost of gain-of-function research
0:00
23:41
Nicaragua: A history of US intervention & resistance
0:00
28:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies