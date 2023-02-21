icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2023 14:45
HomeWorld News

NATO reacts after Moscow puts major nuclear accord on ice  

Less arms control makes the world more dangerous, the bloc’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said
NATO reacts after Moscow puts major nuclear accord on ice  
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on February 21, 2023. ©  Valeria Mongelli / AFP

Russia should reconsider its decision to suspend the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the US, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said. 

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was withdrawing from the last remaining nuclear accord with Washington earlier on Tuesday. 

“I regret the decision by Russia to suspend its participation in a New START program,” Stoltenberg told a press conference. “More nuclear weapons and less arms control makes the world more dangerous,” the NATO chief added. “That is why I’m calling on Russia today to reconsider its decision.”

The New START treaty caps the number of warheads and the means of their delivery, as well as allows for inspections of each other’s nuclear arsenal. 

The 2010 agreement, signed by then presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, replaced the first START treaty concluded by the US and the Soviet Union in 1991. 

Russia suspends last nuclear treaty with US READ MORE: Russia suspends last nuclear treaty with US

Moscow and Washington extended the New START for five years  in 2021, when ties between the two powers were already strained. The relations reached a new low after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine last February and the US, together with other NATO members, began supplying Kiev with weapons. 

In late January, Washington accused Moscow of violating the treaty by refusing to conduct inspections. On Tuesday, Putin claimed that the West was directly involved in helping Ukraine conduct drone strikes on Russian airfields that house long-distance nuclear-capable bombers. 

According to the president, Russia’s requests for inspections laid out in the treaty have been either ignored or rejected. He said it did not make sense to adhere to the New START treaty any more under such circumstances.

 

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Global water crisis
0:00
27:15
Down with reality? David Pyne, former US Army combat arms officer
0:00
30:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies