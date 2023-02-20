icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Feb, 2023 06:52
From the Middle East to Ukraine: How the West used terror as political tool

RT’s Murad Gazdiev explores the history of the US and NATO’s close ties with radical groups
From the Middle East to Ukraine: How the West used terror as political tool

RT’s Murad Gazdiev delves into how, from the bands of Ukrainian nationalists fighting Russian forces to Islamic extremists in Iraq and Syria, the West has used terror to advance its political goals around the globe.

During World War II, Adolf Hitler’s forces trained and equipped Ukrainian nationalists who would later massacre hundreds of thousands of Poles, Russians and Jews.

The current generation of Ukrainian nationalists is being armed to the teeth with NATO-supplied weapons, just as social media has been flooded with videos purportedly showing their units torturing and executing captured Russian soldiers, as well as civilians.

READ MORE: Ukrainian ‘commander’ pictured with ISIS patch

In the Middle East, the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) was born through radicalization in US-run camps and prisons in Iraq, former detainees say. The group later unleashed its terror on the region and got their hands on US and British weapons. Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has openly accused Washington of using IS to destabilize his country.

