icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Feb, 2023 22:38
HomeWorld News

Islamist attack on police station leaves seven dead

The Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for Friday’s storming of a law enforcement compound in Karachi
Islamist attack on police station leaves seven dead
Security forces in Karachi celebrate on Friday after clearing their police headquarters of Pakistani Taliban attackers. © Twitter / Sindh Police

The Pakistani Taliban has attacked the police headquarters in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi, murdering three officers and a civilian before the militants were killed in an hours-long gun battle with security forces.

The three assailants, armed with grenades and other weapons, stormed the police compound on Friday, targeting a heavily guarded facility that houses the city’s most senior officers. Some reports suggest that the attackers wore police uniforms, just as was the case in a Pakistani Taliban mosque bombing last month that killed over 100 people, including more than 80 officers.

In Friday’s attack, witnesses reported hearing a large explosion from inside the station, following multiple smaller blasts and hail of gunfire. The Islamists were killed as security forces retook control of a five-story office building, going from floor to floor and room to room to find them.

The incident left 18 people wounded. Deputy Inspector General Irfan Baloch told Reuters that there could have been as many as 30 police at the station at the time of the attack.

READ MORE: Dozens killed in Pakistan mosque blast

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has stepped up its attacks against Pakistan’s government in recent months. TTP has become more active since the Afghan Taliban regained control of neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021.

READ MORE: Suicide blast kills police officer in Pakistan’s capital

 

Top stories

RT Features

Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism?
Kosovo, Donbass and Catalonia are famous examples, but do you realize how many countries have problems with separatism? FEATURE
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sex trafficking: Raising awareness and fighting this dangerous crime
0:00
27:0
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Narrative in crisis
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies