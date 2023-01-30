icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2023 12:16
At least 32 killed in Pakistan mosque blast

A suicide bomber blew himself up during prayers, officials told local media
Security officials inspect the site of a mosque blast in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. ©  Maaz ALI / AFP

A terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan has claimed at least 32 lives, with over 147 more injured, local officials told the media. The blast took place on Monday in a heavily protected area with a massive police presence.

Witnesses and officials say the explosion was so powerful that the roof of the mosque collapsed.

The authorities have declared a “medical emergency” in the city and called on locals to donate blood for the injured.

Security officials told Geo News that the suicide bomber was in the front row of worshippers during prayers when he set off the explosive.

Speaking to reporters, Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan acknowledged that a “security lapse occurred.

READ MORE: Suicide blast kills police officer in Pakistan’s capital

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said police officers were the prime target of the terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the explosion, saying, “these terrorists are trying to instill fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan.

