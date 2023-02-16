icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2023 19:44
HomeWorld News

Moscow-based MMA legend gives up US citizenship – media

Jeff Monson became a Russian citizen in 2018 and was elected to political office in Moscow Region
Moscow-based MMA legend gives up US citizenship – media
Jeff Monson honors Lenin at wreath-laying ceremony ©  AFP / Yuri Kadobnov

American-born mixed martial arts star Jeff Monson plans to renounce his US citizenship due to his disagreement with Washington’s foreign policy, he told TASS on Thursday.  

I disagree with US policies because they interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and people suffer because of this,” said the legendary fighter, who was granted Russian citizenship in 2018.  

Yes, I have children living in the United States, but I love Russia, I love the Russian people,” he told the state news outlet, adding, “I like everything here and I want to be the holder of a Russian passport only.” 

Ex-UFC star discusses plans for Donbass film (VIDEO)
Read more
Ex-UFC star discusses plans for Donbass film (VIDEO)

Only months after becoming a Russian citizen, Monson was elected as a deputy to the Council of Deputies of the Krasnogorsk district in Moscow Region. He remains a legislator for the region. 

Nicknamed ‘the Snowman’, Monson has won 61 of his 90 fights. He is a former challenger for the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight title and a two-time ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship winner. In addition to MMA, he is also a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu world champion.  

An enthusiast of Russian and Soviet culture who has said he has a “Russian soul,” Monson was granted honorary citizenship of the breakaway Republic of Abkhazia in 2016 and received a passport in 2017 to what was then the self-declared Lugansk People’s Republic. He recently filmed and edited a documentary about “the people of Donbass” and in September revealed he planned to open sports schools in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
NATO roadblock: Türkiye stands in front of Sweden
0:00
26:53
Diamonds are forever, but are they real?
0:00
27:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies