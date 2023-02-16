icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Feb, 2023 11:43
Ukrainian fighter with terrorist patch spotted on EU nation TV

A Danish broadcaster has shown footage of a Ukrainian soldier sporting the flag of Islamic State
Ukrainian fighter with terrorist patch spotted on EU nation TV
FILE PHOTO. A Ukrainian unit commander known as Kurt gives directions to an APC before firing on Russian positions. ©  AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka

A Danish television channel has aired footage from the Associated Press (AP) showing what the news agency had called a Ukrainian frontline commander wearing a patch of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

The clip was part of a story broadcast on Tuesday by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation, which was reporting on NATO efforts to boost weapons production to sustain the bloc's support of Ukraine against Russia. Among other things, it showed Ukrainian troops, one of whom issued a plea to Western nations to supply fighter jets and missiles to his nation.

The Ukrainians were originally filmed a day earlier by AP at an undisclosed location in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The commander of the unit, whose nom-de-guerre is ‘Kurt’, according to the agency, was the one whose uniform bore the terrorist symbol.

RT
A screenshot from the DR broadcast showing the AP footage ©  AP via DR

His shoulder patch, which was clearly shown by the Danish station, was the black-and-white flag of IS. Fellow EU member Germany banned use of the symbol in 2014.

Kurt was also the person asking for the weapons, “so that Ukrainian servicemen will not be killed, as it’s happening now”.

READ MORE: Ukrainian ‘commander’ pictured with ISIS patch

AP photos from the same day include Kurt without a face mask and with the same ISIS patch on his shoulder.

