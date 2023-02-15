icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2023 20:50
HomeWorld News

Captain of rescued Thai soccer team dead at 17

Duangpetch Promthep was found unconscious in his dorm room in the UK and died at a local hospital
Captain of rescued Thai soccer team dead at 17
©  AFP / Lillian Suwanrumpha

Duangpetch ‘Dom’ Promthep, the captain of the Thai boys’ soccer team that became famous after a daring underwater rescue mission saved them from an underwater cave in 2018, has died of unknown causes at the age of 17, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Promthep, who was attending the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire, was found unconscious in his dorm room on Sunday and taken by ambulance to Kettering General Hospital, where he died on Tuesday, according to the UK outlet. His death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

The young athlete was in good health prior to his death, former coach and Thai national team captain Kiatisuk Senamuang told an online news conference on Wednesday. Thai reports cited by the BBC suggest he suffered a head injury. 

READ MORE: Thai footballer fired for brutal elbow attack on rival (VIDEO)

We unite in grief with all of Dom's family, friends, former teammates and those involved in all parts of his life, as well as everyone affected in any way by this loss in Thailand and throughout the college’s global family,” Brooke House’s principal, Ian Smith, said in a statement obtained by Sky News. Promthep had only just won a scholarship to attend Brooke House in August, something he described in an Instagram post as “my dream come true.

Promthep and his team, the Wild Boars, became household names after a sudden rainstorm stranded them underwater in Tham Luang cave in June 2018 as they were exploring the six-mile limestone system. The 12 players and their coach were rescued after 17 harrowing nights trapped in the dark with no food – during which time Promthep turned 13 – by a team of over 150 expert divers and Thai Navy SEALs assisted by some 10,000 volunteers. 

Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India
Western diplomacy is immature and incapable of dialogue – Russian ambassador to India FEATURE
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The man behind the curtain: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Australian war crimes in Afghanistan revealed
0:00
28:10
CrossTalk: Military math
0:00
24:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies